×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Nigeria says at current rate, monkeypox infections in 2022 could be highest in five years

28 June 2022 - 17:57 By Reuters
Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022.
Test tubes labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Confirmed cases of monkeypox in Nigeria could reach their highest level in five years if the current trend of infections is maintained, the head of the country's centre for disease control said on Tuesday.

Nigeria is one of the countries in Africa where monkeypox is endemic. Monkeypox occurs when a person comes in contact with the virus from another person, animal or contaminated materials.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, has confirmed 62 cases this year, nearly double the number for the whole of last year. In 2017 Nigeria reported 88 cases, said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Monkeypox re-emerged in Nigeria in 2017 after nearly four decades without any reported cases, Idefayo Adefita, NCDC director general told reporters during a virtual briefing.

"We now know based on the trend that we have seen in the last few weeks that if the current trajectory continues or is sustained we may find ourselves in a situation where we match or exceed the peak number of cases seen in 2017," he said.

More than 40 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceeded 4,300.

Lateefat Amao, who heads the NCDC national monkeypox emergency operations centre, told the same briefing that the increase in reported cases could be a result of more people being aware of the symptoms and presenting themselves at hospitals when compared to previous years.

She said there was no evidence in Nigeria so far of sexual transmission of monkeypox.

Adefita, the NCDC head, said Nigeria had approached the United States government and World Health Organisation requesting access to vaccines for monkeypox. He would not say when the vaccines were expected. 

READ MORE:

Second case of monkeypox recorded in SA, this time in Cape Town

A second case of monkeypox has been detected in SA, the national health department reported on Tuesday.
News
1 hour ago

Will government reimpose Covid-19 regulations after monkeypox case identified in SA?

Head of the centre for respiratory diseases and meningitis at the NICD, Professor Cheryl Cohen, urged government to re-impose Covid-19 regulations to ...
News
11 hours ago

Monkeypox outbreak is no cause for panic – yet, says WHO

The World Health Organisation has decided that the recent monkeypox outbreak is not a public health emergency
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Atul Gupta: Whoever becomes president in the years to come, I can assure you he ... News
  2. 22 killed in East London tavern South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa
  4. ‘She drew her last breath crying for help’: tavern survivor relives ordeal South Africa
  5. UPDATE | Youngest victim in Eastern Cape tavern tragedy was 13 years old South Africa

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms