×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Region must prepare to cushion the economy, says Botswana’s Masisi at Sacu summit

Southern African Customs Union meet to reflect on impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict and Covid-19 pandemic

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
30 June 2022 - 17:31
Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi. File photo
Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

The seventh Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) summit has been held to deliberate and reflect on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The summit noted the important deals that were concluded at the 12th World Trade Organisation ministerial conference. These include an agreement that enables the production and supply of Covid-19 vaccine without the patent holders’ authorisation,” Sacu said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the summit held in Gaborone, Botswana. Member states in attendance included host nation Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, SA and Namibia.

“The [summit also noted] discipline on unregulated and unreported fishing that will protect the waters of the Sacu countries. It also noted the food security measures to mitigate against increase in food prices and food shortages.

“The e-commerce work programme aimed at setting a deadline for the moratorium on customs duty to secure support for digital industrialisation for Sacu and other African countries, as well as the WTO reforms that provide an opportunity to put forward additional policy space to promote African industrialisation.”

Ramaphosa to attend 7th Sacu summit in Botswana

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the 7th Southern African Customs Union heads of state and government summit in Gaborone.
Politics
1 day ago

Sacu meets annually to discuss progress on implementation of its agreed work programme. The seventh summit considered progress made on implementation of the refocused work-programme priorities. These include:

  • industrialisation through development of regional value chains;
  • investment attraction and export promotion;
  • regional financing mechanisms, trade facilitation and logistics; and
  • implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

In his opening remarks the summit chair, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, said the meeting was aimed at providing political and strategic solutions to issues affecting Sacu.

“We are meeting in the midst of social, economic and geopolitical challenges at the global level. As such, it is critical we reflect on these developments as they impact us in different ways at geopolitical and regional levels,” he said.

Masisi said countries were still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic. “In the efforts aimed at reviving our economies, of critical importance is how we also can make our economies more resilient when faced with the prospect of similar crises in the future.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) summit in Gaborone, Botswana.
President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) summit in Gaborone, Botswana.
Image: GCIS.

Stronger regulatory and administrative collaboration, he said, could help respond in a co-ordinated manner to facilitate the seamless movement of goods within the common customs area.

“It is only through mutual partnerships that our people and traders can derive the maximum benefit from what Sacu aims to achieve.”

On economic development, Masisi said in January 2022 there was optimism that the global economy would continue on a positive trajectory. “However, with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, growth prospects have been dimmed and growth is estimated to slow down to 3.6% in 2022.”

The conflict worsened the already depressed economy as a result of the pandemic, said Masisi. “For the Sacu region, the overall weighted growth is estimated to have contracted by 6.5% in 2020. Growth is estimated at 4.9% in 2021 and will decline in 2022.”

Masisi said measures must be taken to cushion the economy.

Africa put forward convincing case on climate change, energy, health at G7 summit: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaophosa says the time for Africa to become self-reliant has come.
Politics
2 days ago

Closing the summit, Masisi said the discussions were frank and cordial.

“The seventh summit considered the report of the Sacu council of ministers on the refocused work programme, which formed the basis of the adoptive strategic plan for Sacu for the period of 2022-2027.”

The strategy focuses on industrialisation through the development of regional value chains, investment attraction and export promotion, industrialisation, trade facilitation and logistics, as well as the implementation of the African Free Trade Agreement Area.

“I am pleased to note that Sacu’s visibility as an economic vehicle for industrialisation has been enhanced,” he said.

Masisi congratulated King Mswati III, the incoming Sacu chair.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

South Africans are paying nearly 14% more for food than a year ago

Basic food and personal hygiene items are costing struggling South Africans nearly 14% more than a year ago, prompting fears of increased hunger, ...
News
1 day ago

World’s most aggressive central bank — Zimbabwe — raises key rate to 200%

Food costs have more than tripled. The increase in prices has been spurred by a sharp depreciation in the Zimbabwe dollar, which has lost more than ...
News
2 days ago

SA strikes a deal to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines — Here’s what you need to know

Would you take a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in SA?
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa to attend 7th Sacu summit in Botswana Politics
  2. Elephant-rich states row back from threat to quit trade body Africa
  3. Education levels make the biggest difference in employment outcomes in SA — ... South Africa
  4. Give rotation a chance, AU chief pleads with Pan-African Parliament ahead of ... Politics
  5. PAP meets to elect new leadership but questions remain over rotation policy Politics

Most read

  1. KZN pupil who was suspended over traditional attire ends her life South Africa
  2. Home affairs to 'vigorously defend' Zim permit decision South Africa
  3. ‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging News
  4. They might be amigos, but they should be charged for R44m fraud, says Zondo News
  5. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...