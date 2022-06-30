Region must prepare to cushion the economy, says Botswana’s Masisi at Sacu summit

The seventh Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) summit has been held to deliberate and reflect on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The summit noted the important deals that were concluded at the 12th World Trade Organisation ministerial conference. These include an agreement that enables the production and supply of Covid-19 vaccine without the patent holders’ authorisation,” Sacu said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the summit held in Gaborone, Botswana. Member states in attendance included host nation Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, SA and Namibia.

“The [summit also noted] discipline on unregulated and unreported fishing that will protect the waters of the Sacu countries. It also noted the food security measures to mitigate against increase in food prices and food shortages.

“The e-commerce work programme aimed at setting a deadline for the moratorium on customs duty to secure support for digital industrialisation for Sacu and other African countries, as well as the WTO reforms that provide an opportunity to put forward additional policy space to promote African industrialisation.”