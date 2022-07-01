WATCH | Congo buries murdered independence hero Lumumba's only remains

"Finally the Congolese people can have the honour of offering a burial to their illustrious prime minister," President Felix Tshisekedi said. "We are ending ... mourning we started 61 years ago."

The funeral was held on the 62nd anniversary of the central African country's independence. On that day, Lumumba gave a fiery speech lambasting Belgium's 75-year colonisation of Congo.

Congo's first democratically elected prime minister, Lumumba alarmed the West with overtures to Moscow at the height of the Cold War.

His government lasted just three months before he was overthrown and assassinated. Supporters and some historians accuse the CIA of involvement.

A Belgian parliamentary investigation into Lumumba's killing concluded in 2002 that Belgium was "morally responsible" for his death.

The body was never found. His only remaining tooth was reportedly taken by a Belgian policeman, Gerard Soete, who claimed to have dissolved much of the corpse in acid and burned the rest.

Belgium, whose King Philippe visited Congo for the first time this month, handed the tooth over to Lumumba's family on June 20.

"Your return home, the honours you are receiving here are a page of the history you continue to write," said one of his grand-daughters in a letter to Lumumba she read at the funeral.

"With you, today, Africa is writing its own history," she said.