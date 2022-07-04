Kagame has 'no problem' with Rwanda being excluded from Congo regional force

President Paul Kagame said on Monday he did not mind Rwanda being excluded from a regional military force battling rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, removing a potential stumbling block to the initiative.

In April the seven countries of the East African Community (EAC) agreed to set up a joint force to try to end decades of bloodshed in eastern parts of Congo.

Congo welcomed the plan, but said it would not accept the involvement of Rwanda, which it accuses of backing rebels — an accusation Rwanda denies.

“I have no problem with that. We are not begging anyone that we participate in the force,” Kagame told Rwanda's state broadcaster in a wide-ranging interview.

“If anybody's coming from anywhere, excluding Rwanda, but will provide the solution that we're all looking for, why would I have a problem,” Kagame said.