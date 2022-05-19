×

Africa

Congo Ebola 0utbreak ends after less than three months, WHO says

05 July 2022 - 10:12 By Marthe Fourcade
Image: Bloomberg

The Ebola outbreak that erupted less than three months ago in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is over, the World Health Organisation said Monday, praising a swift response that allowed emergency teams to limit the contagion.

The outbreak was first noted on April 23. Within days, testing, contract tracing, control and vaccination efforts were launched, according to the WHO. 

Four cases were confirmed, with another listed as probable. All five of those patients died. A 2020 outbreak in the country lasted twice as long and killed 55 people. 

“Thanks to the robust response by the national authorities, this outbreak has been brought to an end swiftly,” said Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Regional Director for Africa. “Crucial lessons have been learned from past outbreaks.”

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has now recorded 14 Ebola outbreaks since 1976, when the viral disease was first discovered.

