×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Africa needs $424bn to recover from pandemic devastation

07 July 2022 - 11:19 By Caroline Hepker and Tom Mackenzie
African nations need $424bn this year to help them cope with the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, says Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank.
African nations need $424bn this year to help them cope with the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, says Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank.
Image: Bloomberg

African nations need $424bn (R7.13-trillion) this year to help them cope with the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the head of the continent’s top multilateral lender.

After decades of progress in the continent’s fight against poverty, Covid-19 plunged 30-million Africans into “extreme poverty” in 2020. Meanwhile, Russia’s war on Ukraine has fuelled inflation and left millions hungry. Surging prices along with slowing economic growth are also increasing indebtedness in the region. 

“We should not minimise the impact of Covid-19 on African economies,” Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio.

“We have to expand the fiscal space for African countries. Second, we must tackle the whole issue of debt, you cannot run up a hill while carrying a backpack of sand on your back.”

From Ghana to Zambia, multiple African nations have tapped the International Monetary Fund to help revamp their debt and finance government budgets.

The war on Ukraine worsened the situation just as countries in the continent were rebounding from the pandemic.

Global food prices surged to a record after Russia’s February 24 invasion disrupted exports of grain and vegetable oil. That’s worsened a hunger crisis affecting countries including Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia. Africa depends on Russia and Ukraine for about 41% of it’s wheat and maize, Adesina said. 

The AfDB’s $1.5bn (R25.24bn) plan to boost production will help farmers on the continent produce 30-million tonnes of food, he said, adding that obstacles in importing fertiliser may hit productivity by as much as 50%.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Drivers wait eight hours to refill in Ethiopia’s fuel crisis

Fuel shortages at pump stations in Ethiopia worsened this week, with motorists in the capital Addis Ababa waiting as long as eight hours to refill.
News
2 hours ago

Uganda lifts key lending rate to two-year high in emergency move

Uganda's central bank has increased its key interest rate to the highest in more than two years on concerns about mounting price pressures after ...
News
1 day ago

Zimbabwe to introduce gold coins as local currency tumbles

Zimbabwe's central bank says it will start selling gold coins this month as a store of value to tame runaway inflation, which has considerably ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Avoid the N4: #NationalShutdown over petrol price hike closes roads South Africa
  3. Parents out of pocket after judge rules daughter doesn’t have to pay back ... South Africa
  4. 'We accept 7% increase but consider adding R15,000 one-off sweetener' — NUM ... South Africa
  5. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths