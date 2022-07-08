×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Burkina Faso’s ousted ex-president Compaore returns for summit

08 July 2022 - 09:05 By Reuters
Burkina Faso's president Thomas Sankara was assassinated in 1987. File photo.
Burkina Faso's president Thomas Sankara was assassinated in 1987. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED/ File photo

Burkina Faso’s ex-president Blaise Compaore returned from exile on Thursday, almost eight years after he was toppled in an uprising, to take part in a meeting with interim president Paul-Henri Damiba and other former leaders.

Compaore, 71, returned to the country despite being convicted in absentia in April to life in prison for complicity in his predecessor Thomas Sankara’s murder.

Lawyers for Sankara’s family demanded Compaore be arrested on arrival, although Burkinabe media speculated in recent days that he could be granted a pardon.

Ivory Coast, where he took refuge in 2014, has repeatedly refused to extradite him and said it had agreed to his return with Burkinabe authorities.

Compaore’s plane landed in the capital Ouagadougou on Thursday afternoon, after which a helicopter took off toward the presidential palace, a Reuters reporter at the airport said.

Damiba, who took power in a January coup, has invited Compaore and other ex-presidents to take part in a reconciliation summit on Friday amid rising insecurity linked to an Islamist insurgency in the north.

Compaore, who ruled Burkina Faso for 27 years, fled to Ivory Coast during a 2014 uprising sparked by his efforts to change the constitution to allow himself to remain in power.

He was handed a life sentence in April for his role in the 1987 murder of Marxist revolutionary Sankara.

READ MORE:

UN seeks urgent support for refugees after deadly Burkina Faso attack

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Friday for urgent support to some 16,000 newly displaced people who fled one of Burkina Faso's deadliest ...
News
2 weeks ago

IFC backs Vista Bank in Guinea, Burkina Faso trade finance deal

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the investment arm of the World Bank, has partnered with Vista Bank to boost the trade finance capacity ...
News
3 weeks ago

Burkina Faso seizes record 115kg of cocaine from vehicle

Customs officers in Burkina Faso seized a record haul of around 115 kilograms of cocaine worth more than $11.5m last week, the directorate general of ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Avoid the N4: #NationalShutdown over petrol price hike closes roads South Africa
  2. Parents out of pocket after judge rules daughter doesn’t have to pay back ... South Africa
  3. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  4. Here's why City Power doesn't want you using the EskomSePush app South Africa
  5. ‘I can’t let my son down’: Mom starts R180k crowdfunding to keep her son at ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths