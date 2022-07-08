×

Africa

Outcry as Zimbabwe politician's daughter sworn in as commissioner of electoral body

08 July 2022 - 06:10 By Sharon Mazingaizo
Former Zimbabwean vice-president Kembo Mohadi.
Former Zimbabwean vice-president Kembo Mohadi.
Image: Reuters/Feline Lim

Zimbabwe’s former vice president Kembo Mohadi’s daughter Abigail Millicent Mohadi Ambrose has been appointed and sworn in as Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commissioner, a move criticised as unconstitutional and partisan.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa swore in six new ZEC commissioners on Thursday to replace the previous commissioners whose terms of office had expired. Ambrose is the former vice president’s daughter from his marriage to his ex-wife, Tambudzani Muleya.

Mohadi is currently Zanu-PF deputy leader.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said Ambrose’s appointment "calls into serious question the credibility of ZEC."

"The constitution explicitly required ZEC to be independent and non-partisan. This flagrant appearance of bias violated the constitutional imperative. The appointment must be rescinded forthwith. The unacceptable appearance of Zanu PF bias is impossible to shake off in the circumstances. Rest assured, we will challenge this as we continue to fight for electoral reforms ahead of the landmark elections in 2023,” said Mahere.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana refuted the allegations of ZEC basis.

“Children and relatives of high profile people have the right to employment and service to their country as everyone else. That’s why it’s called equal opportunities,” said Mangwana.

