×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Nigerian unions to protest shutdown of public universities due to strike

18 July 2022 - 09:48 By Camillus Eboh and MacDonald Dzirutwe
Pay and teaching facilities have led to previous strikes against the government which provides the bulk of funding for public schools. File photo
Pay and teaching facilities have led to previous strikes against the government which provides the bulk of funding for public schools. File photo
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

(

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will embark on two-day protest on July 26 to demonstrate against a six-month shutdown of public universities across the country due to pay disagreements between the government and teachers, it said on Sunday.

The NLC, the country's main umbrella union, represents millions of workers across most sectors of Africa's biggest economy, including parts of the oil industry. It said in a statement it will mobilise workers for the protest for good governance.

Strikes by Nigerian public university teachers are common. The current strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities started on February 14. A previous one in 2020 lasted nine months.

Pay and teaching facilities have led to previous strikes against the government which provides the bulk of funding for public schools.

Workers in the oil and gas industry, have threatened to join the striking teachers, a situation that could worsen fuel shortages in the country.

Nigeria faces mounting insecurity following a wave of kidnappings, high unemployment, inflation and low growth which could trigger unrest. Meanwhile, the government is experiencing low revenues and large deficits, despite high oil prices.

Nigerians will hold a general election early next year to choose a new president, state governors and lawmakers.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigeria's Sokoto state declares curfew over student killing protests

Nigeria's Sokoto state has declared an immediate 24-hour curfew to quell protests demanding the release of suspects in the killing of Deborah Samuel ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Senior officer witnesses cop allegedly taking bribe from 'drug dealer' South Africa
  2. ‘No-one should’ve been left like this’: A lonely death for SA woman in London News
  3. Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath News
  4. July 2021 unrest: ‘Wake up and loot so Zuma can be released’ News
  5. The nerd who took on Bheki Cele, plus 5 highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa

Latest Videos

'I tried to hide behind crates' : Man who was shot 7 times in Soweto tavern ...
Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...