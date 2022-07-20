×

Africa

Lesotho to hold elections in October after five years of divisions

20 July 2022 - 18:00 By Mathabiso Ralengau and Rene Vollgraaff
Lesotho has been led by the All Basotho Convention (ABC) since 2017.
Image: 123RF/Dragos Nicolae Dragomirescu

Lesotho, which has been plagued by years of political instability, will hold general elections on October 7.

The final results of the vote will be published the next day, according to a government notice on Wednesday.

A country of about 3-million people, Lesotho has been led by the All Basotho Convention (ABC) since 2017, after the party beat the Democratic Congress (DC). It has had two prime ministers in the past five years and the ABC has been riven by divisions, worsened by a party vote in February in which former health minister Nkaku Kabi was elected leader, defeating prime minister Moeketsi Majoro.

Lesotho is an important source of fresh water for SA, which surrounds the mountain kingdom. Opposition riots in 1998 prompted SA to deploy troops to restore order and in 2014 prime minister Thomas Thabane temporarily fled the country after accusing the military of overthrowing him. He stepped down in 2020 after being implicated in the murder of his ex-wife.

