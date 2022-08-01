×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Floods kill at least 24 in Uganda - Red Cross, govt officials

01 August 2022 - 18:00 By Reuters
Uganda Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasita told reporters that so far rescuers had retrieved 21 bodies from Mbale and another three from Kapchorwa. Stock photo.
Uganda Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasita told reporters that so far rescuers had retrieved 21 bodies from Mbale and another three from Kapchorwa. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

Floods in parts of eastern Uganda resulting from torrential rains have killed at least 24 people, the government and Uganda Red Cross said.

The flooding in parts of Bugisu, Mbale and Kapchorwa initially killed 10 people on Sunday, the state ministry in charge of relief, disaster preparedness and refugees in the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement late on Sunday.

But the death toll rose further on Monday.

Uganda Red Cross spokesperson Irene Nakasita told reporters that so far rescuers had retrieved 21 bodies from Mbale and another three from Kapchorwa.

She said a truck carrying relief supplies was on its way to attend to those displaced in the affected areas.

The torrential rains come right after a prolonged drought in vast swaths of the country that has left many areas parched and crops in fields scorched. 

READ MORE:

Death toll climbs to 16 in Kentucky floods, governor says

The death toll in eastern Kentucky rose to 16 on Friday as floodwaters swept through homes, washed out roads and pushed waterways over their banks, ...
News
2 days ago

Ramaphosa wants accommodation found sooner for KZN flood victims

President Cyril Rampahosa wants distressed families who have been housed in shelters, after the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal earlier this ...
Politics
1 week ago

Load-shedding is back for eThekwini from next week

After almost four months of being exempt, eThekwini residents will from August 1 find themselves joining the rest of the country on the load-shedding ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. No going back, no compromise, says Ramaphosa on step-aside resolution Politics
  2. 'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model ... South Africa
  3. Questions remain over horror Krugersdorp gang rapes News
  4. Eskom employee arrested for R11m electricity billing fraud South Africa
  5. KwaZulu-Natal motorist jumps into the sea to evade cops South Africa

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele