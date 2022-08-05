×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Matshela Koko’s firm set to sell solar energy in Zimbabwe

05 August 2022 - 13:17 By Sharon Mazingaizo
Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko's company has concluded a solar power purchase agreement in Zimbabwe. File photo.
Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko's company has concluded a solar power purchase agreement in Zimbabwe. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Matshela Energy, owned by former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, has concluded a power purchase agreement with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company for a solar power plant.

In a statement announcing the deal, Matshela Energy MD Koko said delivering a 100MW solar power plant with 40MWh of battery storage will be “one of the largest renewable energy and storage [projects] in Zimbabwe and the region”.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) granted Matshela Energy a generation licence in 2019 to construct, own, operate and maintain the plant at Gwanda in Matabeleland south.

Under the power purchase agreement, the company will produce 100MW solar energy for Zimbabwe’s national grid when complete.

“We have come a long way since we started with this project. We shall not falter. The people of Gwanda have been good to us, and we owe it to them to succeed,” said Koko.

The power firm said it is working towards financial closure under Zera's stipulated timelines.

According to the signed agreement, the government support agreement must be concluded within 180 days from the signature date. This is an agreement between the government, acting through the ministry of finance and economic development, and the independent power producer (IPP), that sets out terms on which the government provides incentives and assistance to the IPP.

“We are confident the government support agreement will be concluded within the stipulated period,” the company said.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing power cuts that are threatening the industry’s survival. The country has made power import arrangements with Zambia and Mozambique, and the energy regulator has licensed more than 90 IPPs to boost electricity generation in the country.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Charge ex-Eskom execs and Gupta acolytes Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko, says Zondo

Chief justice Raymond Zondo, in a scathing report on the capture of Eskom by the Guptas, has recommended their acolytes, including the power ...
Politics
3 months ago

State capture: for some, the whip cracks, but many are still free as birds

A look at how far authorities have come in holding them accountable and how far they need to go to bring more to book
News
1 month ago

'This is just a nuisance' — Matshela Koko slams chief justice Raymond Zondo's latest report

"I have come to the conclusion that CJ Zondo has set up the NPA to fail," said Koko.
Politics
3 months ago

What Zondo found: 5 people implicated in the report

Five key players in state capture keep cropping up in the latest part of chief justice Raymond Zondo's report. Sunday Times approached them all for ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn South Africa
  2. Putin says no one can win a nuclear war World
  3. 'It's a strategy to confuse the enemy': Advocate Malesela Teffo on withdrawing ... South Africa
  4. Gungubele bites back: Mbeki can’t say Ramaphosa has no plan News
  5. Family finds the grass is greener at Greenside than at Northcliff News

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...