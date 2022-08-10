×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Nigeria arrests suspects in Catholic church massacre

10 August 2022 - 08:33 By Reuters
The St Francis Catholic church where worshippers were attacked by gunmen during a Sunday mass service in Nigeria in June. File photo.
The St Francis Catholic church where worshippers were attacked by gunmen during a Sunday mass service in Nigeria in June. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Nigeria has arrested suspects after an Islamist militant attack on a Catholic church killed 40 people two months ago, chief of defence staff Gen Leo Irabor said on Tuesday.

Irabor said the attackers were arrested during joint operations involving the armed forces, the department of security services and police, privately owned Channels TV reported earlier.

It was not immediately clear how many suspects were taken into custody or where and when the arrests were made.

“It was my intention to present them to the public, but because of the investigation continuing I had to change my mind,” Irabor said.

“In due course the world will see them and others who are behind other daring attacks in the country.”

Nigerian authorities have said they suspect the insurgent group Islamic State West Africa Province carried out the massacre of members of a congregation inside the St Francis Catholic Church in the southwestern state of Ondo on June 5.

READ MORE:

Gunmen kill eight, kidnap 38 in Nigeria church attacks - officials

Gunmen killed eight people and kidnapped 38 others in an attack on two churches in the northern state of Kaduna on Sunday
News
1 month ago

Police recover explosives following massacre in Nigerian Catholic church

Survivors of an attack by unknown assailants on a Catholic church in Nigeria lay weeping and writhing in pain at a local hospital on Monday after ...
News
2 months ago

Nigeria church massacre victims suffered range of injuries, doctor says

Victims of an attack on a Catholic church in Nigeria suffered lacerations, bullet wounds and blast injuries, a doctor at the local hospital said on ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  2. Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen News
  3. Mkhwebane asks parliamentary committee to summon Ramaphosa South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  5. Parents want heads to roll after ‘spy camera’ found at top KZN school News

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...