×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

At least 35 killed in Egyptian church fire, security sources say

14 August 2022 - 14:28 By Ahmed Mohamed Hassan
At least 35 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday. Stock Image
At least 35 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday. Stock Image
Image: 123RF/anyvidstudio

At least 35 people were killed and 45 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza on Sunday, two security sources told Reuters.

The electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass at the Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighbourhood, causing a stampede, the sources said.

Reuters

READ MORE

Major fire spreads at Cuban fuel storage facility hit by lightning

A second fuel storage tank near Cuba's supertanker port in Matanzas exploded on Saturday morning following a blaze which burnt through the night ...
News
1 week ago

Woman dies in burning car after colliding with truck at intersection

A woman died in a car crash at the 50/50 crossing south of Kriel in Mpumalanga on Friday night.
News
22 hours ago

Four injured in central Durban flat fire

Four people received emergency medical care after a block of flats caught alight in central Durban on Thursday.
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected South Africa
  2. Duduzile Zuma's name comes up in Hawks' July riots investigation South Africa
  3. WATCH | School pupils forcibly demand to address Ramaphosa at Vaal imbizo South Africa
  4. September expected to bring more fuel price relief news
  5. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women