×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Thai villagers damned: Court throws out decade-long legal fight over power from Laos dam

17 August 2022 - 14:16 By Reuters
Villagers demonstrate outside Thailand's administrative court in Bangkok.
Villagers demonstrate outside Thailand's administrative court in Bangkok.
Image: Chaiwat Subprasom/Reuters

A Thai court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to halt purchases of electricity by the country from a hydropower dam in neighbouring Laos over environmental concerns, bringing an end to a decade-long legal battle.

The case, brought by 37 villagers from eight provinces along the Mekong River, primarily sought to cancel a power purchase agreement between state-owned Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and the Xayaburi dam, which they argued negatively impacted the environment and livelihoods.

The supreme administrative court in Bangkok said the case, which was initially brought in 2012 and failed in lower courts, had no legal grounds.

“The court said the power purchase agreement did not directly impact the plaintiffs or people in the Mekong basin,” Rattanamanee Polkla, a lawyer representing the community said.

The 1,285-megawatt Xayaburi dam, built and operated by a subsidiary of Thailand construction company CH Karnchang, is the first hydropower dam in the lower Mekong River and sells 95% of its power to Thailand.

The start of its full commercial operations in 2019 coincided with parts of the Mekong drying to a trickle, even at the end of the rainy season. The company said it was not responsible for reduced river flow.

READ MORE:

Uganda faces load-shedding after major hydropower plant suspends operations

Uganda said on Tuesday a hydropower plant representing some 15% of its electricity generating capacity had been put under an emergency shutdown due ...
News
4 hours ago

Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

From dropping weights down old mine shafts to pumping compressed air into caves, companies are racing to develop inventive new solutions to store ...
News
2 months ago

Solar-powered electric farms are wired to grow crops and profits

Growing crops beneath solar panels is an innovative way to use farmland to generate renewable energy
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  3. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  4. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  5. Advertising board finds Pick n Pay milk advert a tad sour South Africa

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...