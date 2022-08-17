×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Uganda faces load-shedding after major hydropower plant suspends operations

17 August 2022 - 10:07 By Elias Biryabarema
Uganda has total generating capacity of about 1,200 megawatts, mostly from hydropower plants built along the Nile river. Stock photo.
Uganda has total generating capacity of about 1,200 megawatts, mostly from hydropower plants built along the Nile river. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter

Uganda said on Tuesday a hydropower plant representing some 15% of its electricity generating capacity had been put under an emergency shutdown due to "operational challenges", cutting the supply of power to the country's grid.

Authorities will now implement a series of measures including power cuts - known as load-shedding - to minimise demand on the grid to match the reduced supply, a statement from the energy ministry said.

Measures to restore operations were already being undertaken, but the plant was not expected to restart for another three weeks, it added.

The state-run Isimba hydropower dam on the River Nile, which has generating capacity of 183 megawatts, was constructed by a Chinese contractor with a loan secured from China's Exim bank, and was commissioned in 2019.

"The shutdown was due to operational challenges that led the flow of water into the power house," the ministry said in the statement. It said the shutdown was to protect staff and prevent damage to critical equipment.

Uganda has total generating capacity of about 1,200 megawatts, mostly from hydropower plants built along the Nile river.

Another large dam, Karuma, being built by China's Synohydro on the Nile is expected to be commissioned later this year and will generate 600 megawatts.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Matshela Koko’s firm set to sell solar energy in Zimbabwe

Matshela Energy, owned by former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko, has concluded a power purchase agreement with the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and ...
News
1 week ago

Zimbabwe struggling to secure funds to sustain power imports

Zimbabwe's state-owned power utility Zesa Holdings said it is cash-strapped, under immense pressure to “settle the ballooning power import debt” and ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  2. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  4. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  5. SA businessman buys ship to sail 11,000km into ‘research and retirement’ off ... News

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...