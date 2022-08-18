×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Zanu-PF legislator and others arrested in connection with $5m fraud, money laundering

Politician is charged alongside four top executives of state-owned cotton producing company

18 August 2022 - 13:53 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Zanu-PF legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena. Stock photo.
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Zanu-PF legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Zanu-PF legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

Wadyajena was arrested in connection with a $5m (R84m) fraud charge together with four officials from Zimbabwe’s largest cotton producing company, Cotton Company (Cottco).

The ZACC announced the arrest in a brief statement earlier this week.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena, Cottco officials Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji and Fortunate Molai, and Pierpont Moncroix director Chiedza Danha on fraud and money laundering charges involving $5m,” the ZACC said.

The government-owned cotton dealer, Cottco, has been struggling financially and failing to pay cotton farmers.

Recently the ZACC and police launched an investigation involving cotton farming inputs that were stocked at a warehouse in Gokwe allegedly linked to Wadyajena. Police raided the warehouse and confiscated a large quantity of cotton farming inputs.

Wadyajena and the other accused appeared in court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody to Thursday for continuation of bail hearing.

The Zanu-PF legislator also chairs parliament’s portfolio committee on land and agriculture.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa reflects on 'successful' Sadc summit in DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the 42nd summit of the heads of state and government of the Southern African Development Community, held in ...
News
40 minutes ago

LETTER | Take advantage of our skills, don’t just show us the door

"Nearly 200,000 Zimbabwean nationals are totally insignificant to the more than 60-million citizens in the country."
Ideas
6 hours ago

President Mnangagwa on a mission to seduce new voters with fragrance

As Zimbabwe heads for the 2023 presidential election, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been trying to win support from new voters.
News
20 hours ago

Zimbabwe measles outbreak blamed on sect gatherings kills 157 children

A measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has killed 157 children with the death toll nearly doubling in just under a week, the information minister said on ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  3. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  4. Advertising board finds Pick n Pay milk advert a tad sour South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom South Africa

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000