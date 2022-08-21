×

Africa

Somali forces end siege at Mogadishu hotel

21 August 2022 - 08:14 By Ann Maria Shibu
At least 12 people were killed when al Qaeda-linked militants attacked the hotel.
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com

Somali forces have ended the siege at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, the AFP news agency said in a tweet on Saturday, citing a security commander.

"The gunmen are dead," the commander told AFP, adding that a press briefing would be held Sunday morning.

At least 12 people were killed when al Qaeda-linked militants attacked the hotel.

The attackers struck the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs, before entering the facility while firing their guns and seizing control.

Reuters

