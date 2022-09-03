×

Africa

Gunmen kill more than 40 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region — residents

03 September 2022 - 09:35 By Reuters
Clashes between ethnic groups have become a major challenge to the government in Ethiopia.
Clashes between ethnic groups have become a major challenge to the government in Ethiopia.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Gunmen killed at least 42 people in Ethiopia's Oromiya region, two residents who buried the bodies in mass graves said on Friday.

The killings occurred in the country's most populous region where escalating violence has left hundreds dead.

The latest attack by an armed group against local residents occurred on Tuesday, the residents said, in the Amuru district, around 370km west of the capital Addis Ababa.

They said the victims were all Oromos and described the attackers as members of a volunteer militia known as Fano, mostly composed of ethnic Amharas.

Clashes between the Oromo and Amhara, Ethiopia's two largest ethnic groups, have been rising in recent months.

Oromiya has experienced years of violence amid accusations of neglect by the federal government in Addis Ababa.

Oromos account for more than a third of Ethiopia's total population of around 110 million.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said that locals had buried 22 people in one place, 15 in another, and five in a third spot.

The second resident said he compiled a list of 46 dead.

Both residents said the attackers, carrying rifles and numbering between 150-200 men, were speaking Amharic and wore a mishmash of uniforms.

Neither Amhara nor Oromiya's regional administrations' spokespersons responded to requests for comment.

