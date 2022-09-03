Zimbabwe has banned government ministries and local authorities from charging fees and levies in foreign currency, the ministry of finance said.
This after TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that companies such as state-owned Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) hiked fares in Zimbabwe dollars and announced they can be paid in the US currency.
Meanwhile, the Harare city council said: “Council wishes to advise its valued residents and stakeholders that certain fees chargeable by council are now payable exclusively in US dollars, with effect from September 1.”
However, finance secretary George Guvamatanga said: “Treasury notes with concern that some government agencies, as well as local authorities, are now advertising in the media prescribing payment for some services exclusively in foreign currency.”
Economic analyst Victor Bhoroma told TimesLIVE companies pricing goods and services in US dollars will cause extreme poverty as most people earn Zimbabwe dollars. This includes the civil service and those employed in the formal sector.
“This is a hardship for all the people who earn in Zimbabwe dollars because they constantly have to find alternative streams of income to make ends meet and support themselves.
“It is a trying time for Zimbabweans because the cost of living is going up, yet incomes are not going up by the same measure,” said Bhoroma.
To boost confidence in the money market as the local currency continues to tumble, the government put in place a multicurrency system for five years. It makes both currencies legal tender for all local transactions.
The government, which pays in Zimbabwe dollars, is the country's biggest employer. Civil servants, health workers and teachers have previously gone on strike, demanding to be paid in US dollars.
Bloomberg
Zimbabwe bars state agencies from charging fees in US dollars
Image: Bloomberg
Zimbabwe has banned government ministries and local authorities from charging fees and levies in foreign currency, the ministry of finance said.
This after TimesLIVE reported on Thursday that companies such as state-owned Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) hiked fares in Zimbabwe dollars and announced they can be paid in the US currency.
Meanwhile, the Harare city council said: “Council wishes to advise its valued residents and stakeholders that certain fees chargeable by council are now payable exclusively in US dollars, with effect from September 1.”
However, finance secretary George Guvamatanga said: “Treasury notes with concern that some government agencies, as well as local authorities, are now advertising in the media prescribing payment for some services exclusively in foreign currency.”
Economic analyst Victor Bhoroma told TimesLIVE companies pricing goods and services in US dollars will cause extreme poverty as most people earn Zimbabwe dollars. This includes the civil service and those employed in the formal sector.
“This is a hardship for all the people who earn in Zimbabwe dollars because they constantly have to find alternative streams of income to make ends meet and support themselves.
“It is a trying time for Zimbabweans because the cost of living is going up, yet incomes are not going up by the same measure,” said Bhoroma.
To boost confidence in the money market as the local currency continues to tumble, the government put in place a multicurrency system for five years. It makes both currencies legal tender for all local transactions.
The government, which pays in Zimbabwe dollars, is the country's biggest employer. Civil servants, health workers and teachers have previously gone on strike, demanding to be paid in US dollars.
Bloomberg
READ MORE
Zim government entities, businesses abandon local currency for US dollar
Deadline for Zim exemption permits extended until June 30 as few have applied
Fifa bans former Zimbabwe football official for sexual harassment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos