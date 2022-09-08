×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Africa needs investment to stave off disproportionate climate threats: WMO

08 September 2022 - 11:00 By Reuters
Africa accounts for just 2-3% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. File picture.
Africa accounts for just 2-3% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. File picture.
Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

With soaring heat, rising seas, droughts and floods, climate change fallout is disproportionately affecting Africa, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Thursday, calling for more financing to help countries adapt.

Africa accounts for just 2-3% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, but overall the continent is warming faster than the global average and last year was one of the top four hottest on record, the WMO said in its report 'State of the Climate in Africa 2021.'

It comes as Africa demands richer, polluting nations stump up more money for adaptation projects on the continent and compensation for climate change-linked losses — topics that are expected to be in focus at COP27, the November U.N. climate summit in Egypt dubbed 'the African COP.'

The WMO said the need for more investment in climate adaptation was crucial, estimating that climate impacts could cost African nations $50 billion per year by 2030, with droughts and floods the top concern.

Some parts of Africa are seeing seas rise 1 millimetre faster per year than the global average, worsening the threat of severe coastal flooding.

The report also highlighted increasingly disrupted rain patterns that have led to the worst drought in the Horn of Africa in more than 40 years and devastating floods that are hitting other parts of the continent more and more often.

South Sudan recorded its worst floods in 60 years last year with over 800,000 people affected, while Chad this year saw its most rainfall in over 30 years as it and many other countries in central and western Africa battled seasonal floods.

Scientists say extreme heat and heavy rainfall have been made worse by human-caused climate change and will only increase in severity and frequency as the world continues to warm.

To improve African countries' resilience, "it is imperative for the continent to accelerate efforts to establish robust regional and national early warning systems and climate services," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said.

The report provides a stark forecast of the climate-linked crises threatening Africa.

Four out of five African countries are unlikely to have sustainably managed water resources in seven years' time and water stress alone is seen displacing up to 700 million people in the same period, it said.

Meanwhile, rising temperatures have helped reduce growth in agricultural productivity by over a third since 1961 — more than any other region in the world. "This trend is expected to continue in the future, increasing the risk of acute food insecurity and malnutrition," it said.

Already, parts of Somalia are expected to be hit by famine later this year as the Horn of Africa drought worsens, the United Nations warned on Monday.

Despite these challenges, Africa is receiving just 12% of the finance it needs to manage the impacts of climate change, according to data from the Climate Policy Initiative.

"Africa can no longer wait," African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina told a climate adaptation summit on Monday. "Never have the stakes been so high." 

READ MORE:

Turkey's Erdogan says West's 'provocative' policies towards Russia not correct

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he did not think the West's “provocative” policies towards Russia were correct, after the European ...
News
20 hours ago

Germany’s energy lessons for SA

We owe our industrialisation German ingenuity. Now let’s learn from its mistakes
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

California power use to hit record high, raising chance of blackouts

Temperatures soar as heat blankets the state, pushing its power supply to the limit
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News
  2. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  3. Operation Dudula heads to ConCourt after Zim exemption permit extension South Africa
  4. 'You will pay alone Malome': Mboweni sparks debate after settling e-tolls bill South Africa
  5. Police identify suspects in Orlando tavern mass shooting South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'