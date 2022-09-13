×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Ruto sworn in as Kenya's fifth president

13 September 2022 - 12:03 By George Obulutsa and James Macharia Chege
William Ruto, Kenya's fifth president.
William Ruto, Kenya's fifth president.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/ File photo

William Ruto was sworn as Kenya's fifth president on Tuesday, taking the helm a week after the country's top court threw out petitions challenging his victory.

Ruto replaces Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he served as deputy since 2013, and will have to tackle a surge in food and fuel prices, high unemployment and rising public debt used to finance development over the past 10 years under his predecessor.

Reuters

READ MORE :

William Ruto to be sworn in as Kenya's president

William Ruto is due to be sworn in as Kenya's fifth president on Tuesday, a week after the Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit from a veteran ...
News
3 hours ago

Kenyan opposition leader Odinga respects court ruling, Kenyatta vows to ensure smooth transition for Ruto

“We respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today,” Odinga said
News
1 week ago

Another loss for Raila Odinga as Kenya's Supreme Court upholds William Ruto's presidential victory

Kenya's Supreme Court on Monday upheld the August 9 election of William Ruto as president in a unanimous decision, Chief Justice Martha Koome said, ...
News
1 week ago

Kenya's Supreme Court to rule on disputed presidential election

Kenya's Supreme Court will decide on Monday whether to uphold or nullify the result of last month's presidential election, a ruling anxiously awaited ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News
  3. Zimbabweans ‘not bothering’ to apply for visas: Aaron Motsoaledi News
  4. Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and ... News
  5. Zondo applies to court to correct state capture report News

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​