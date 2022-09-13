William Ruto was sworn as Kenya's fifth president on Tuesday, taking the helm a week after the country's top court threw out petitions challenging his victory.
Ruto replaces Uhuru Kenyatta, whom he served as deputy since 2013, and will have to tackle a surge in food and fuel prices, high unemployment and rising public debt used to finance development over the past 10 years under his predecessor.
Reuters
Ruto sworn in as Kenya's fifth president
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/ File photo
