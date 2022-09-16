“In 2020, Mutamba supported Zimbabwe security services’ use of pressure and intimidation on prominent opposition figures.
Top Zimbabwe cop added to US sanctions list for 'undermining democratic processes'
Image: 123RF/Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting
The US department of the treasury’s office of foreign assets control (OFAC) has added a top Zimbabwean police official to its sanctions list, while removing the names of 11 other Zimbabweans.
The US imposed sanctions on Stephen Mutamba, the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s (ZRP) deputy commissioner for administration, for his “role in undermining Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions”.
In a statement, the OFAC said its Zimbabwe sanctions programme targets human rights abusers and those who undermine democratic processes or facilitate corruption.
US sanctions do not target the Zimbabwean people, the country of Zimbabwe, or Zimbabwe’s banking sector.
“The 11 individuals being removed from the specially designated nationals list (SDN List) are either deceased or have been deemed to no longer undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions.”
On Mutamba, the OFAC said: “Over the past two years, [he] has taken actions that threaten and undermine legitimate political parties who oppose the policies of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party.
