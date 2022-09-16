×

Africa

Top Zimbabwe cop added to US sanctions list for 'undermining democratic processes'

16 September 2022 - 16:52 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
The US has imposed sanctions on top cop Stephen Mutamba for his role in 'undermining Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting

The US department of the treasury’s office of foreign assets control (OFAC) has added a top Zimbabwean police official to its sanctions list, while removing the names of 11 other Zimbabweans.

The US imposed sanctions on Stephen Mutamba, the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s (ZRP) deputy commissioner for administration, for his “role in undermining Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions”.

In a statement, the OFAC said its Zimbabwe sanctions programme targets human rights abusers and those who undermine democratic processes or facilitate corruption.

US sanctions do not target the Zimbabwean people, the country of Zimbabwe, or Zimbabwe’s banking sector.

“The 11 individuals being removed from the specially designated nationals list (SDN List) are either deceased or have been deemed to no longer undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and institutions.”

On Mutamba, the OFAC said: “Over the past two years, [he] has taken actions that threaten and undermine legitimate political parties who oppose the policies of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party.

“In 2020, Mutamba supported Zimbabwe security services’ use of pressure and intimidation on prominent opposition figures.

“Also in 2020, Mutamba supported the uneven enforcement of a Covid-related curfew, encouraging security forces to limit opposition activities and did not allow for foreign national officials located in Zimbabwe to meet with Zimbabwean opposition parties or civil society groups.

“In 2021, Mutamba advocated that vote tallies not be displayed outside polling locations and that international observers should not be allowed to monitor the 2023 elections.”

Those removed from the sanctions list include Perrance Shiri, Paradzai Zimondi, Biggie Joel Matiza, Tendai Savanhu and Absolom Sikhosana. Shiri and Zimondi were military generals linked to the coup that ousted Robert Mugabe in 2017.

Also removed from the list are five people who served in Mugabe's cabinet: Olivia Muchena, Edwin Muguti, Selina Pote, Morris Sakubaya and Kenneth Manyonda.

The US sanctions review comes ahead of Zimbabwe's 2023 general elections.

“It is imperative that ZANU-PF allow full participation across the political spectrum in next year’s elections,” said US under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian Nelson.

“The US continues to stand with the Zimbabwean people against unjust actions against political opponents or assaults on Zimbabwe’s democracy by the ZANU-PF.”

