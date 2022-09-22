Africa

Load-shedding to continue into the weekend and possibly next week too, says Eskom

22 September 2022 - 17:54 By TImesLIVE
SA is not out of the dark yet as Eskom says it will announce next week's load-shedding schedule on Friday.
Image: 123RF/gorodenkoff

Eskom on Thursday announced that stage 5 load-shedding would continue into the weekend.

In a short update on its social networking pages, the power utility said the blackouts would continue at least until 5am on Saturday. 

Eskom will publish a full statement on Friday afternoon with regards to the rest of the weekend and for next week,” it said. 

The latest notice comes hours after public enterprise minister Pravin Gordhan said power cuts should ease in the next few days.

Load-shedding set to ease soon, no risk of total grid collapse: Gordhan

Power cuts should ease over coming days and the nation’s electricity supply will continue to improve over the medium term as new investments bolster ...
4 hours ago

Gordhan said electricity supply would continue to improve over the medium term as new investments bolster generation. 

“We will have load-shedding for a while in SA,” Gordhan said on Thursday on Bloomberg TV. But “not of the order we’ve seen in the recent past”.

In Eskom management's defence, Gordhan said they had “done the best they can”.

“We’ve got to keep under constant review whether the governance and the management capability is of the order which would help us to meet the current crisis.”  

Gordhan said there was “no risk” of a prolonged outage.

