Africa

Chad PM Padacke resigns to pave way for new government

12 October 2022 - 08:30 By Reuters
Padacke (pictured right), a civilian politician, was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power in the wake of his father's death.
Padacke (pictured right), a civilian politician, was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power in the wake of his father's death.
Image: REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool/File Photo

Chad's Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke has resigned to pave the way for a new government after the Central African country decided to push back elections by two years, the president's office said on Tuesday.

Padacke, a civilian politician, was named prime minister of a transitional military government last year after President Mahamat Idriss Deby seized power in the wake of his father's death.

The military council led by Deby was originally meant to rule for 18 months, but this month the country announced it would push back democratic elections until around October 2024.

Deby was sworn in on Monday as president for the new phase of the transition, and is expected to appoint a new premier.

Padacke also served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018 and was seen as an ally of the former president Idriss Deby, who ruled Chad for 30 years until his death in April 2021.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa
  2. Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma South Africa
  3. Six murdered women found with their hands tied behind their backs in downtown ... South Africa
  4. Free water and power isn’t half of it — here’s how much ministers earn and some ... South Africa
  5. ‘We knew it was too good to be true’ — Reaction to load-shedding return South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations