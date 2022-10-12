Africa

WATCH | With this army? Ugandan military the butt of jokes after failed landings

12 October 2022 - 12:20
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Four paratroopers were videoed missing their marks.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24/Cornel van Heerden

Just days after Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni apologised to Kenya over his son's threats to invade, a video of Uganda's military failing a public drill has gone viral.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, a top general in the Ugandan army, made headlines around the world and sparked a diplomatic storm when he said on social media he would capture the Kenyan capital in two weeks.

The president's son was later removed from his post as commander of land forces but also promoted to the rank of four-star general. 

The saga was thrown back into the spotlight this week when a video reportedly of Uganda's military performing drills for the country's independence celebrations last weekend was shared online.

It showed four paratroopers missing their marks, landing in the stands and wiping out a portable toilet.

Many mocked the troopers, including Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

Here's a look at some reactions:

In a series of controversial tweets earlier this month, Kainerugaba called for the two countries to drop their colonial borders and unite.

“It wouldn't take us, my army and me, two weeks to capture Nairobi,” he wrote.

Museveni said he had spoken to Kenya's president William Ruto and asked forgiveness.

“I know that General Muhoozi is a passionate Pan-Africanist. However, the correct method for Pan-Africanists is confidential interactions or using the available (forums),” he said.

