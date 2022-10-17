Africa

Two UN peacekeepers killed, four injured in Mali attack

17 October 2022 - 15:34 By Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Paul Lorgerie/ File photo

Two United Nations peacekeepers were killed and four seriously injured when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in northern Mali on Monday, the U.N. peacekeeping mission, MINUSMA, said on Twitter.

Islamist militants, some with links to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State, have been waging an insurgency in northern Mali for the last decade.

The peacekeepers were on a mine search and detection patrol in the northern commune of Tessalit, in Kidal region, when they were hit, said the peacekeeping mission.

At least 174 peacekeepers have been killed in hostile acts in Mali since the start of the mission in 2013, making it the deadliest UN peacekeeping mission in the world.

Reuters

