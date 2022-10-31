MTN Group has asked the Nigerian government to reverse a directive cancelling an increase in telecom tariffs implemented by operators last month, citing rising costs in the industry.
The local unit of Africa’s largest wireless carrier, the Lagos-listed MTN Nigeria Communications, is engaging with the industry regulator to push through the price increase, CEO Karl Toriola said on Monday.
The Nigerian Communications Commission this month ordered mobile companies to reverse the 10% tariff hike, citing the non-approval of its board. MTN started a phased implementation of the increase in mid-September, Toriola said.
Wireless-service providers in Nigeria are facing increased operating costs, with inflation accelerating to a 17-year high of 20.7% in September. That’s been compounded by a weakening currency and a more than 200% jump in the price of diesel, which is required to power towers across the country due to the poor electricity supply.
Besides soaring costs, the country’s largest telecom service provider is monitoring the impact of flooding on its operations, the CEO said, adding that the impact on the business has been “minimal”.
Nigeria’s worst floods in a decade are affecting 33 of the country’s 36 states and hampering businesses in agriculture and industries. About 180,000 houses have been destroyed and about 1.4-million acres of farmland has been damaged, according to the ministry of humanitarian affairs.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
MTN asks Nigeria to reverse block on tariff hikes as costs soar
Image: Bloomberg
MTN Group has asked the Nigerian government to reverse a directive cancelling an increase in telecom tariffs implemented by operators last month, citing rising costs in the industry.
The local unit of Africa’s largest wireless carrier, the Lagos-listed MTN Nigeria Communications, is engaging with the industry regulator to push through the price increase, CEO Karl Toriola said on Monday.
The Nigerian Communications Commission this month ordered mobile companies to reverse the 10% tariff hike, citing the non-approval of its board. MTN started a phased implementation of the increase in mid-September, Toriola said.
Wireless-service providers in Nigeria are facing increased operating costs, with inflation accelerating to a 17-year high of 20.7% in September. That’s been compounded by a weakening currency and a more than 200% jump in the price of diesel, which is required to power towers across the country due to the poor electricity supply.
Besides soaring costs, the country’s largest telecom service provider is monitoring the impact of flooding on its operations, the CEO said, adding that the impact on the business has been “minimal”.
Nigeria’s worst floods in a decade are affecting 33 of the country’s 36 states and hampering businesses in agriculture and industries. About 180,000 houses have been destroyed and about 1.4-million acres of farmland has been damaged, according to the ministry of humanitarian affairs.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
READ MORE:
WENDY KNOWLER | An early cellphone ‘upgrade’ doesn’t let you off the hook
Telkom-MTN deal ‘doomed from the start’
Daylight robbery: data deal dupe claims find MTN guilty of misleading advertising
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos