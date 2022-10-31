Africa

MTN asks Nigeria to reverse block on tariff hikes as costs soar

31 October 2022 - 20:20 By Emele Onu
MTN Group has asked the Nigerian government to reverse a directive canceling an increase in telecom tariffs implemented by operators last month, citing rising costs in the industry.
MTN Group has asked the Nigerian government to reverse a directive canceling an increase in telecom tariffs implemented by operators last month, citing rising costs in the industry.
Image: Bloomberg

MTN Group has asked the Nigerian government to reverse a directive cancelling an increase in telecom tariffs implemented by operators last month, citing rising costs in the industry.

The local unit of Africa’s largest wireless carrier, the Lagos-listed MTN Nigeria Communications, is engaging with the industry regulator to push through the price increase, CEO Karl Toriola said on Monday.

The Nigerian Communications Commission this month ordered mobile companies to reverse the 10% tariff hike, citing the non-approval of its board. MTN started a phased implementation of the increase in mid-September, Toriola said.

Wireless-service providers in Nigeria are facing increased operating costs, with inflation accelerating to a 17-year high of 20.7% in September. That’s been compounded by a weakening currency and a more than 200% jump in the price of diesel, which is required to power towers across the country due to the poor electricity supply. 

Besides soaring costs, the country’s largest telecom service provider is monitoring the impact of flooding on its operations, the CEO said, adding that the impact on the business has been “minimal”.

Nigeria’s worst floods in a decade are affecting 33 of the country’s 36 states and hampering businesses in agriculture and industries. About 180,000 houses have been destroyed and about 1.4-million acres of farmland has been damaged, according to the ministry of humanitarian affairs. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

WENDY KNOWLER | An early cellphone ‘upgrade’ doesn’t let you off the hook

Had a customer known his contracts would overlap if he agreed to that early ‘upgrade’, he would not have gone for the deal
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Telkom-MTN deal ‘doomed from the start’

Deep mistrust between negotiators from both MTN and Telkom scuppered an acquisition deal that would have created the largest mobile network operator ...
Business Times
1 week ago

Daylight robbery: data deal dupe claims find MTN guilty of misleading advertising

Cellphone giant ordered to ‘withdraw or amend’ data bundle deal offers
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. O’Sullivan places Ramaphosa’s security boss at centre of Phala Phala scandal News
  2. Kubayi: 'Cyril Ramaphosa should not be contested' Politics
  3. ‘Law-abiding citizen’ Mboweni wants his e-toll refund, ropes in Mpofu South Africa
  4. What happened the morning the cops came for Koko News
  5. Heavy police and security presence in Sandton after terror alert South Africa

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...