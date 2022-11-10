Africa

Kenyan court drops $60m corruption case against deputy president

10 November 2022 - 11:29 By Humphrey Malalo
Kenya's President William Ruto poses for a photograph with his deputy Rigathi Gachagua during their swearing-in ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya September 13, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/File Photo

A Kenyan court on Thursday allowed a request by public prosecutors to withdraw a 7.4 billion shillings ($60 million) corruption case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, citing insufficient evidence.

Gachagua and several and his co-accused were charged with corruption in July last year. He has denied any wrongdoing.

“The application by Director of Public Prosecutions is hereby granted,” Victor Wakumile, a magistrate said in his ruling. “The accused people I hereby warned and informed they maybe re- arrested in future should investigators find evidence on similar charges,” he added.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji asked the court earlier this month to allow the withdrawal of the graft charges against Gachagua citing a lack of evidence.

Under new President William Ruto’s government, prosecutors have withdrawn several cases against some of his allies on the same grounds.

In a separate ruling in July, a Kenyan court ordered Gachagua to repay 202 million shillings which it determined were the proceeds of corruption.

At the time, Gachugua said the verdict was intended to undermine his candidacy in the Aug. 9 election on then presidential candidate Ruto's ticket.

Reuters

