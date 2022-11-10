Africa

Mixed reactions after Zimbabwe launches first satellite into space

10 November 2022 - 07:16 By Sharon Mazingaizo
Zimbabweans have criticised the country's interest in launching a satellite, saying there are more pressing issues. File photo.
Zimbabweans have criticised the country's interest in launching a satellite, saying there are more pressing issues. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

There have been mixed reactions after Zimbabwe launched its first satellite into space.

While the government has expressed pride over the project, Zimbabweans took to social media to express outrage, saying there were other pressing matters for the country which was being ravaged by an economic crisis.

Responding to a tweet by government spokesperson Nick Mangwana about the launch of the satellite, @VNMzansi tweeted: “Government hasn't paid basic education assistance module (BEAM) fees for vulnerable children, yet it promised free education in 2018. Minister Mthuli promised to pay teachers children's fees by July, and we are now in October. 30 years ago — children in schools used to get free stationary.”

Another person tweeted: “We need hospitals, schools, ambulances, proper roads — these are the things we want, not a mission to space.”

Seeking clarity, @Brianhove asked in a tweet: “Kindly also share with us what are the benefits of this to the generality of Zimbabweans?”

Zimbabwe’s satellite, named ZimSat-1, was designed and assembled by three of the country’s engineers working with the Kyushu Institute of Technology in Japan. 

Hunger stalks kids in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s economic crisis and surging inflation means many families can barely afford to put food on their tables.
News
3 days ago

The satellite is a CubeSat, a class of miniaturised satellite based around a form factor consisting of 10cm cubes.

ZimSat-1 was launched into space on Monday aboard a US National Aeronautics & Space Administration (Nasa) rocket after a delay caused by a fire alarm at Nasa’s control centre.

Zimbabwe’s space programme was launched in 2018 after the establishment of the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency (Zingsa), which was advanced $10m (R177.8m) to map farms through satellite imagery.

In a tweet, Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube said the satellite launch was mentioned in a national budget statement from three years ago.

“Zimbabwe space satellite ZimSat-1 was launched into space today by Nasa. I announced it in the national budget statement three years ago, and it is now reality. Looking forward to development and launching of ZimSat-2 in the future,” said Ncube.

Once in orbit, ZimSat-1 will collect images of the country from space to help support research into enhancing mineral exploration, monitoring environmental hazards and droughts, and mapping human settlements and disease outbreak.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Rogue cops, soldiers lead Zim armed robbery spike

Experts say security forces’ poor wages are at the root of the problem.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket on classified US Space Force mission

The big rocket is back after a 40-month hiatus but with fewer customers than the popular Falcon 9.
News
1 week ago

OPINION | Nanosatellite launch is a big step forward for African space science

MDASat is designed to collect data that will enhance the security and protection of SA marine resources.
Ideas
9 months ago

Nanosatellites to protect SA’s maritime industry set to launch into space on Thursday

SA is set to launch three locally produced nanosatellites aboard Elon Musk's Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday.
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Cape Town's 'most wanted': One customer owes Saint bar R224k South Africa
  2. WATCH | Man runs into bush at KZN game reserve after elephant encounter South Africa
  3. Zulu royal family lambastes Ramaphosa's conduct in succession battle South Africa
  4. Mkhwebane approaches court on Dyantyi’s recusal after matters reach ‘boiling ... News
  5. Free State speaker Zanele Sifuba opens civil case over online sex tape South Africa

Latest Videos

R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm
‘You can’t spin Phala Phala’: Motlanthe