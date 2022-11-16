Africa

Zambian serving time in Russian jail is sent to Ukraine war, and killed

His government wants answers

16 November 2022 - 07:52 By Chris Mfula
Zambian student Lemekhani Nyirenda was serving a prison sentence in Russia when he was conscripted into the army to fight in Ukraine, his father said. File image
Zambian student Lemekhani Nyirenda was serving a prison sentence in Russia when he was conscripted into the army to fight in Ukraine, his father said. File image
Image: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Zambia has asked Russia to explain how one of its citizens who had been serving a prison sentence in Moscow ended up on a battlefield in Ukraine, where he was killed, Zambia's foreign affairs minister said.

Stanley Kakubo said Russia had notified Zambia about the death in September of Lemekhani Nyirenda, but did not provide details.

The Zambian student was serving a jail sentence at a medium-security prison on the outskirts of Moscow after being convicted of contravening Russian law, Kakubo said, without specifying the offence that occurred in April 2020.

The 23-year-old, who was studying nuclear engineering at a university in Moscow, was jailed for drug trafficking.
Father Edwin Nyirenda

“The Zambian government has requested the Russian authorities to urgently provide information on the circumstances under which a Zambian citizen, serving a prison sentence in Moscow, could have been recruited to fight in Ukraine,” Kakubo said.

It was not clear how the prisoner was recruited and by whom. Reuters could not independently verify the details surrounding his death.

“He was serving the prison sentence when he was conscripted into the army to go and fight in Ukraine but we don't know who conscripted him,” said the student's father, Edwin Nyirenda.

Blast kills two in eastern Poland as Russian missiles batter neighbouring Ukraine

Two people died in an explosion in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, firefighters said, with the United States saying it was ...
News
11 hours ago

Russia's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the circumstances of his journey to Ukraine and subsequent death.

The 23-year-old, who was studying nuclear engineering at a university in Moscow, was convicted and jailed for nine years and six months, according to Kakubo.

His father said Lemekhani was jailed for drug trafficking while working part-time as a courier.

According to his father, his son was given a parcel which contained drugs but police were not able to identify the person who gave it to him.

Zelensky urges G20 to adopt Ukraine's plan to restore peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called on the Group of 20 (G20) major economies meeting in Indonesia to step up their leadership ...
News
1 day ago

Kakubo said further details would be provided once official communication was received from the Russian authorities on the circumstances surrounding the Zambian's death.

His remains have been transported to the Russian border town of Rostov in readiness for repatriation to Zambia, Kakubo said.

“We received a message from a man we do not know in Russia who told us that there was a will which our son left and we should travel to Russia,” Nyirenda said.

The family said they were planning to go to Russia to identify the body.

Reuters

READ MORE:

South Africa helps bring a tenuous peace to Ethiopia

This week, Dirco successfully hosted peace talks in the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

No Cape Town berthing request (yet) for Russian superyacht

Transnet National Ports Authority says there has been no berthing request for Russian superyacht Nord, which was reportedly scheduled to arrive in ...
News
1 week ago

SA’s foreign policy faces the $8.5bn energy question over Russia’s war

In the great scheme of things, $8.5bn is not a lot of money. It’s a fraction of what the Guptas  stole from us, and Elon Musk just paid $44bn for ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

Burkina Faso not planning to hire Russian fighters like Mali — US diplomat

Burkina Faso's interim President Ibrahim Traore has assured US diplomats that he has no intention of inviting Russian Wagner forces to fight ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein South Africa
  2. Friends turn foes: Masina said to blame mates for his troubles Politics
  3. Mpumalanga traffic official suspended after ‘bribe increase’ allegations South Africa
  4. ‘Ramaphosa has no running mate’: chief lobbyist Mondli Gungubele Politics
  5. PODCAST | ‘Cape of Cocaine’ (episode 1): how Saldanha Bay sting operation ... News

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved