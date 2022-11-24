Africa

Kenya Power reports outages in parts of the country

24 November 2022 - 15:57 By Reuters
The company did not explain what triggered the outages but said it was working to “restore normalcy within shortest time possible”.
Image: 123RF/alexandersr/ File photo

Kenya Power, the country's sole electricity distributor, reported power outages across parts of the nation on Thursday.

It buys the bulk of its power from Kenya Electricity Generating Company.

The outages follow widespread blackouts this month in East Africa's economic powerhouse.

In January a high voltage transmission line connecting the capital broke causing a nationwide blackout.

Later that month, three senior managers Kenya Power were charged with sabotage and negligence.

Reuters 

