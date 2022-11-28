Africa

Landslide kills at least 14 attending funeral in Cameroon capital

28 November 2022 - 10:00 By Amindeh Blaise Atabong
Rescuers prepare to carry a body after a landslide, which killed people who were attending a funeral, the governor of Cameroon's Centre Region said, in Yaounde, Cameroon November 27, 2022.
Rescuers prepare to carry a body after a landslide, which killed people who were attending a funeral, the governor of Cameroon's Centre Region said, in Yaounde, Cameroon November 27, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Amindeh Blaise Atabong

A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde on Sunday killed at least 14 people who were attending a funeral, the region's governor said.

“We are carrying the corpses to the mortuary of the central hospital, while the search for other people, or corpses, is still ongoing,” Naseri Paul Bea, governor of Cameroon's Centre region, told media at the scene.

Dozens of people were attending a funeral on a soccer pitch at the base of a 20-metre high soil embankment, which collapsed on top of them, witnesses told Reuters.

Yaounde is one of the wettest cities in Africa and is made of dozens of steep, shack-lined hills. Heavy rains have triggered several devastating floods throughout the country this year, weakening infrastructure and displacing thousands.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  3. Deputy principal stole milk from school nutrition scheme and fed it to her ... News
  4. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics
  5. 'He said I should tell my client to f**k off’- Western Cape judge president ... News

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury