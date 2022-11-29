Africa

Low water levels halt electricity supply from Kariba to Zimbabwe

29 November 2022 - 13:14 By Sharon Mazingaizo
An official inspects water levels at Kariba Dam in Zimbabwe. File photo.
An official inspects water levels at Kariba Dam in Zimbabwe. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Power generation at the Kariba hydropower station has been suspended until January due to critically low water levels caused by drought.

This news is contained in a letter dated November 25 by the Zambezi River Authority, the authorities in charge of managing Lake Kariba, to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority.

The Kariba reservoir usable storage stands at 4.6% capacity.

The situation will be reviewed in January after expected rainfalls.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Zimbabwe exemption permit case set down for April 2023

The Helen Suzman Foundation's challenge of home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi's decision to terminate the Zimbabwe exemption permit, which was ...
News
1 day ago

Back to the future: Kenyans turn to tradition to tackle rising heat

For Kenyan schoolteacher Simon Ewoi, having an iron-sheet roof on his house has been a source of pride - and a symbol of prosperity - in a village ...
News
4 days ago

Torpid climate summit ends on a high note, but ambition lags

Historic climate deal is expected to benefit countries hit by the effects of climate change
News
1 week ago

Forecast for Africa: drought, floods and misery

The UN climate change report  released this week spells out some dire scenarios, writes Victor Ongoma.
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Kariba Dam years away from feeding Zim's power grid

It will take three "good" rainy seasons for Kariba Dam to return to viable electricity generation, says the Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority ...
News
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. CEO thrown out of R35m home for refusing to pay for it News
  2. Zweli Mkhize's backers want Cyril Ramaphosa’s rivals to team up Politics
  3. 'Eskom coal thief' scot-free after case thrown out of court South Africa
  4. Masina and Lungisa are not at my level, says Pule Mabe Politics
  5. Herman Mashaba apologises for 'body shaming' Naledi Pandor tweet South Africa

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury