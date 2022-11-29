Power generation at the Kariba hydropower station has been suspended until January due to critically low water levels caused by drought.
This news is contained in a letter dated November 25 by the Zambezi River Authority, the authorities in charge of managing Lake Kariba, to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority.
The Kariba reservoir usable storage stands at 4.6% capacity.
The situation will be reviewed in January after expected rainfalls.
TimesLIVE
Low water levels halt electricity supply from Kariba to Zimbabwe
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
