Ethiopia's government will investigate the reported deaths of 27 of its citizens found in a farming area on the outskirts of Zambia's capital Lusaka, Ethiopia's state news agency said on Monday.
Ethiopia will send experts to the area to confirm the identities of the citizens reported to have died while attempting to cross into South Africa illegally, the Ethiopia News Agency reported.
Zambian police said preliminary investigations showed the victims were all men aged between 20 and 38, whose bodies had been dumped along a road by unknown people.
A sole survivor was found alive in the early hours of Sunday morning and rushed to a Lusaka hospital for treatment, police said.
Reuters
Ethiopia to investigate deaths of 27 migrants in Zambia — state news agency
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
