Floods kill at least 50 people in Congolese capital Kinshasa

13 December 2022 - 16:30 By Stanis Bujakera
At least 50 people lost their lives when floods hit Congo's capital Kinshasa. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

At least 50 people have been killed in the Congolese capital Kinshasa after heavy rains unleashed floods and caused landslides, the city's police chief Sylvano Kasongo said on Tuesday.

Images shared online, which Reuters was not immediately able to verify, showed entire neighbourhoods flooded with muddy water and tarred roads ripped apart by sinkholes.

"We are already at around 50 deaths and that is not yet final," Kasongo told Reuters.

Once the site of fishing villages on the banks of the Congo River, Kinshasa has grown into one of Africa's largest megacities with a population of about 15-million.

Like in other cities on the continent, poorly regulated, rapid urbanisation has made Kinshasa increasingly vulnerable to flash floods after intense rains, which have become more frequent due to climate change.

Reuters

