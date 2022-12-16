Russian culture centre head wounded in Central African Republic assassination attempt

In a statement issued after the meeting with the ambassador, Burkina Faso's foreign ministry said it had “expressed disapproval” about the statements made by the Ghanaian president. “Ghana could have undertaken exchanges with the Burkinabe authorities on the security issue in order to have the right information,” it said.
The head of a Russian cultural centre in the Central African Republic (CAR) was taken to hospital in the capital Bangui on Friday after an assassination attempt, the Russian embassy said.
A spokesperson for the Russian embassy said Dmitry Syty, head of the “Russian House” culture centre, had opened a mail bomb addressed to him on Friday morning. The package from an anonymous sender exploded, injuring him seriously.
The embassy said it had tightened its own security measures after the attack, TASS reported.
The founder of the Russian private military company Wagner accused France on Friday of being behind the assassination attempt.
“Before losing consciousness, Dmitry Syty managed to say: 'I saw a note: This is for you from all the French, the Russians will get out of Africa',” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said on Telegram.
“I have already applied to the ministry of foreign affairs of the Russian Federation to initiate the procedure for declaring France a state sponsor of terrorism, as well as a thorough investigation of the terrorist methods of France and its Western allies — the US and others.”
Burkina Faso summons Ghanaian ambassador over Wagner allegations
Meanwhile, Burkina Faso summoned the Ghanaian ambassador on Friday morning for “explanations” after Ghana's president alleged that Burkina Faso had hired Wagner, Burkina Faso's foreign ministry said.
Speaking to reporters alongside US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Wednesday, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo alleged Burkina Faso had hired the mercenaries.
“Today, Russian mercenaries are on our northern border. Burkina Faso has now entered into an arrangement to go along with Mali in employing the Wagner forces there,” Akufo-Addo said, adding it was a distressing development for Ghana.
Akufo-Addo also alleged that Burkina Faso had offered Wagner a mine as payment.
In a statement issued after the meeting with the ambassador, Burkina Faso's foreign ministry said it had “expressed disapproval” about the statements made by the Ghanaian president. “Ghana could have undertaken exchanges with the Burkinabe authorities on the security issue in order to have the right information,” it said.
However, it did not confirm or deny the allegations.
In a separate message to Reuters, the foreign ministry spokesperson said, without elaborating: “In any case, Burkina has not called on Wagner.”
Burkina Faso also recalled its ambassador from Ghana for a meeting, the spokesperson said.
Burkinabe authorities have not commented publicly on whether they are working with Wagner, a mercenary group hired in neighbouring Mali to help fight Islamist militants.
In a response on Thursday to Akufo-Addo's remarks, Wagner did not directly address Ghana’s concerns. But the response, attributed to Prigozhin, accused Western governments and armed UN missions of carrying out some of the offences Wagner has been accused of in Africa.
The prospect of Wagner expanding its presence in Africa has troubled Western powers such as France and the US, who say the group exploits mineral resources and commits human rights abuses in countries where it operates.
Burkina Faso's government spokesperson did not answer calls or reply to a message requesting comment.
A communications officer at Ghana's foreign affairs ministry said no one was immediately available for comment.
Burkina Faso is facing an Islamist insurgency by some of the same groups that are present in Mali, and like its neighbour is ruled by a military junta that came to power on promises to improve security.
Mali's decision to employ Wagner forces last year alienated it from regional and Western allies and was one of the reasons why French counter-terrorism forces pulled out.
Wagner forces have also fought in Libya, CAR and Mozambique.
