Two car bombs detonated by Al-Shabaab militants killed at least 10 people and flattened several houses in central Somalia’s Hiraan region on Wednesday, a government-allied militia and a local elder said.
Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against Somalia’s government since 2007. It was pushed out of Hiraan in 2022 by government forces and allied clan militias known as macawisley, but has continued to stage attacks.
“We were awoken this morning by two huge explosions,” said Ahmed Nur, a local elder.
“We have seen many houses levelled to the ground. At least 10 people, died including civilians, soldiers and macawisley fighters.”
Farah Abdullahi, a macawisley spokesperson for the local Mahas district, also said the blasts killed at least 10 people.
Mahas district commissioner Mumin Mohamed Halane told state radio one bomb targeted his house and the other hit the home of a federal lawmaker.
At least 10 die after car bombs destroy houses in Somalia
Al-Shabaab attack the latest in campaign against ‘apostate’ soldiers and militia
Image: Picture: FEISAL OMAR/REUTERS
Al-Shaabab’s media office claimed responsibility in a statement, saying it had targeted “apostate militias and soldiers”.
The insurgents have been under pressure since last August when President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud launched a military offensive shortly after coming into office. The government forces and macawisley have received support from US and AU troops.
The government said it has killed hundreds of Al-Shabaab fighters and recaptured dozens of settlements, though different sides often give conflicting accounts of clashes.
Despite the offensive, Al-Shabaab has carried out frequent attacks in recent months, including several in the capital Mogadishu against government installations and hotels.
Al-Shabaab’s activities have restricted deliveries of international aid, compounding the Horn of Africa’s worst drought in four decades.
Reuters
