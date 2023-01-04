Kenya Airways' shares will be suspended from trading for a further 12 months, extending the period the company’s stock is halted to more than three years as it struggles to return to profit.
The suspension has been in place since July 2020 to allow the company to complete its operational and corporate restructuring, the Nairobi Securities Exchange said in an statement on Wednesday.
Kenya Airways, which is 48.9% state-owned, had been reporting losses before the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 prompted it to ask for bailouts from the government.
It defaulted on a $525m (R8.82bn) loan from the US Export-Import Bank last year, forcing the administration to take over the payment of the debt it had guaranteed.
Authorities have moved from trying to nationalise the carrier to President William Ruto saying last month Kenya is prepared to sell its stake in the airline.
A pilots' strike in November disrupted travel plans for thousands of passengers and hurt intra-Africa trade.
Kenya Airways stock suspension extended as restructure drags on
Image: Bloomberg
