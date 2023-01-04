Africa

Paris says Burkina Faso requested withdrawal of French ambassador

04 January 2023 - 12:29 By Reuters
Burkina Faso's self-declared leader Ibrahim Traore is welcomed by supporters holding Russian flags as he arrives at the national television in an armoured vehicle in Ouagadougou on October 2 2022. File image
Burkina Faso's self-declared leader Ibrahim Traore is welcomed by supporters holding Russian flags as he arrives at the national television in an armoured vehicle in Ouagadougou on October 2 2022. File image
Image: REUTERS/Vincent Bado

The French foreign ministry on Tuesday said it received a letter from the Burkinabe authorities in December requesting the departure of France's ambassador from Burkina Faso — a move the ministry called “not standard practice”.

The Burkinabe government has declined to comment officially on reports it sent this request to Paris last month.

In emailed comments, the French ministry's spokesperson confirmed it had received such a letter but declined to give further details or say how it had responded.

“We have received a letter from the Burkinabe transitional authorities. This is not standard practice and we have no public comment to make,” she said.

The whereabouts and status of French ambassador Luc Hallade could not immediately be confirmed. The embassy in Ouagadougou declined to comment.

The apparent expulsion signals a further deterioration in relations between France and Burkina Faso, a former French colony in West Africa where France maintains strong ties and has special forces stationed.

Protests by opponents of the French military presence have surged this year, partly linked to perceptions that France has not done enough to tackle an Islamist insurgency that has spread in recent years from neighbouring Mali.

The prolonged insecurity led to political instability and military coups in August 2020 and May 2021 in Mali, and in January 2022 and September 2022 in Burkina Faso.

Angry mobs targeted the French embassy, cultural centre and military base in Burkina Faso on the day of the second coup and on November 18. Demonstrators demanded France leave and called on the interim military authorities to ask Russia for help fighting the insurgents, like in Mali.

In late December, Burkinabe authorities ordered senior UN official Barbara Manzi to leave the country, accusing her of painting a negative picture of the security situation.

