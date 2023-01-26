Africa

WATCH | Rwanda shoots at Congolese military jet over 'airspace violation'

26 January 2023 - 08:00 By Djaffar Al Katanty and Stanys Bujakera

Rwandan forces on Tuesday fired at a fighter jet from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) that it said had violated its airspace, prompting the Congolese government to accuse it of an act of war.

A video shared widely on Congolese social media showed a projectile shooting towards an airborne military plane, before exploding in the air near the plane, which continued to fly. Reuters could not immediately verify the video.

DRC denied Rwanda's accusation that the jet had been in Rwandan airspace — the latest dispute between the two countries whose relationship has been strained by a rebel insurgency.

“The Rwandan shots were directed towards a Congolese aircraft flying within Congolese territory,” it said, confirming the plane had landed in the provincial capital Goma without suffering major damage.

A projectile fired by Rwandan forces in response to an alleged airspace violation explodes after missing a DRC military jet in Goma, DRC, on January 24 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
It described Rwanda's move as a “deliberate act of aggression that amounts to an act of war” aimed at undermining a peace agreement to end an offensive by the M23 rebel group.

Earlier the Rwandan government said Rwandan forces had fired at the jet after it violated Rwandan airspace in Rubavu — the same area as previous alleged violations, “prompting the government to take defensive measures”.

“Rwanda asks the DRC to stop this aggression,” government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said.

DRC, UN experts and Western powers have accused Rwanda of backing the M23 in eastern DRC, which seized several towns and villages in renewed fighting last year. Rwanda has denied any involvement.

Regional leaders brokered an agreement in November under which the Tutsi-led group was meant to withdraw from recently seized positions by January 15 as part of efforts to end the fighting that has displaced at least 450,000 people.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi said last week the rebels had not fully withdrawn from those areas.

In December, Rwanda said another fighter jet from DRC had briefly violated its airspace.

An unarmed Congolese warplane also briefly landed at a Rwandan airport in November while on a reconnaissance mission near the border, in what Congo said was an accident. 

Reuters

