Africa

Sadc calls for Eswatini to ‘give dialogue a chance’ to end violence

31 January 2023 - 16:02
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa participated in a Southern African Development Community extraordinary organ troika summit in Namibia on Tuesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa participated in a Southern African Development Community extraordinary organ troika summit in Namibia on Tuesday.
The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) bloc has called for dialogue to end the ongoing and sporadic acts of violence in Eswatini.

“I have said when diplomacy fails and people stop talking to each other, conflict begins, therefore dialogue is important as it will give the peace process an opportunity to become successful,” said Sadc chair in the organ on politics, defence and security co-operation, Namibian president Hage Geingob.

Speaking at the Sadc extraordinary organ troika summit taking place in Windhoek, Namibia on Tuesday, Geingob said the summit was expected to receive and consider, among others, a report on politics and security in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

He was addressing a delegation which included President Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by ministers Mondli Gungubele, Naledi Pandor and Thandi Modise.

Geingob's call comes after the assassination of Eswatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko, who was gunned down recently. TimesLIVE reported the Eswatini government said Maseko was killed by unknown criminals at his home in Mbabane. 

Freedom Under Law sends condolences to family of slain Eswatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko

The news that Eswatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko has been gunned down in cold blood comes as no surprise,  Freedom Under Law (FUL) said on ...
News
1 week ago

Geingob said after reports of civil unrest and violent disturbances in Eswatini, then chair of the organ on politics, defence and security co-operation, Botswana’s president Eric Masisi, deployed an organ troika fact-finding mission to the country on July 3 and 4 2021.

This was followed by engagements conducted by Ramaphosa, who undertook a working visit to the country in November that year.

After becoming chair of the organ, Geingob also paid King Mswati III a courtesy visit with the view of obtaining a clearer understanding of the situation on the ground and the impact of the civil unrest.

“Regrettably, and while the region is focused on assisting our sister country to find and implement peaceful solutions to these challenges, there have been acts of violence in the Kingdom of Eswatini that point to an escalation of the tensions.

“Several days ago we received the sad news that the people of Eswatini lost a prominent opposition political activist of the multi-stakeholder forum, Thulani Rudolf Maseko, who was assassinated,” he said

OBITUARY | Mourning the murder of a fearless fighter for human rights

The University of Pretoria's Centre for Human Rights pays tribute to Thulani Maseko, who was murdered in front of his family on January 21
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Geingob said he issued a statement calling for “swift, transparent and comprehensive investigation so the culprits can be brought to book”.

“Let’s give dialogue a chance because I think when diplomacy fails, people go to war. One doesn’t make peace with friends, you make peace with enemies, therefore one has to have dialogue so you can find one another,” he said.

Geingob used the opportunity to thank Ramaphosa as the outgoing chair of the organ for the “unwavering support and co-operation” showed by South Africa.

“He has always been available to take my calls and provide support, and I believe we will continue in this spirit. I will call him and leave a message and sometimes he takes two days to answer me, but he does reply and provides support.

“I do understand he is very busy. We all watch him and sometimes I am surprised he tries to answer and even talks to me.”

