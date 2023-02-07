Failing states make Africa terrorism epicentre, says UNDP

While the spread of extremist groups is creating mounting problems for Africa, with deaths from terrorism rising tenfold in the Sahel since 2007 and economic costs between 2007 and 2016 estimated at $97bn (about R1.7-trillion), the collapse of state services in countries such as Burkina Faso and Somalia threatens the world.
“We are at a point where development is imploding and the conditions that drive violent extremism are growing exponentially,” Steiner said.
“More and more people are trying to get out of their own country they call home.”
In addition to migration, both to developed countries and overburdened neighbouring states, letting extremist groups flourish could see them export the violence globally, as happened with Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan, he said.
The UNDP report was based on interviews over two years with 2,196 people, three times as many as in a 2017 study carried out by the programme. Of those, 1,000 were former members of violent extremist groups, some of whom were forcibly recruited and others who joined voluntarily.
Recruitment factors included a lack of education, isolation and the brutality of government forces. Most of those interviewed were former members of Boko Haram in Nigeria, al-Shabaab in Somalia and Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, , the al-Qaeda-affiliated coalition in West Africa.
The inability of states to provide basic services and security and create jobs across much of Africa, ranging from the Sahel zone in the west to Somalia in the east and Mozambique in the south, has made the continent the global epicentre of extremist violence, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said.
In 2021 sub-Sahara Africa accounted for 48% of all deaths from violent extremism and 21% of attacks, the UNDP said in its Journey to Extremism in Africa report released on Tuesday. A third of those deaths were in only four countries — Somalia, Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali. Between 2011 and 2020 more than 50,000 people died as result of extremist violence on the continent.
“In the absence of the state institution providing for the basic services of security, rule of law or functioning courts, people essentially turn to these violent extremist groups,” Achim Steiner, administrator of the UNDP, said in an interview.
“They provide in whichever form an alternative.”
Islamist militants kidnapped around 50 women in Burkina Faso
Boko Haram fighters kill 10 Chadian soldiers near Nigeria border
While most extremist groups focused on in the study are Islamists, religion is a secondary factor, providing a “platform and also a narrative”, Steiner said. If more money was directed to development rather than fighting extremists, with sub-Saharan military expenditures amounting to $20.1bn (about R353bn)in 2021, fewer people would be pushed into extremist groups, the UNDP said in the report.
The economic impact of the violence can be seen. Much of northern Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso are inaccessible because of the security threat, and TotalEnergies SE has halted a $20bn (about R351bn) natural gas project in Mozambique after an attack by Islamist militants.
“We need to have a much more fundamental reflection on what is working, what is not working,” Steiner said.
“These essentially nation state collapses we are witnessing are ultimately going to have a cancer-like effect not only on neighbouring countries, but ultimately the global sense of human security.”
