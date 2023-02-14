Buhari urges UAE to lift visa ban on Nigerian visitors

Nigeria has requested that the United Arab Emirates lift a visa ban placed on visitors from Africa’s largest economy.
President Muhammadu Buhari made the request in a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE, according to an emailed statement. The Gulf nation in October banned citizens from 20 African countries including Nigeria from being issued visas, without giving a reason.
Nigeria is ready “to apply necessary sanctions through appropriate judicial process against anyone identified to have committed criminal acts in the UAE,” Buhari said.
Buhari also requested that Emirates Airlines resume flights to Africa’s most populous nation. Emirates suspended its Nigerian flights last year over difficulties in repatriating its dollar profits. The Nigerian president said he’s directed the central bank to increase dollar allocations to Emirates and other airlines facing similar challenges.
