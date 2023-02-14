Africa

Buhari urges UAE to lift visa ban on Nigerian visitors

The UAE, home to the trendy Dubai city, banned citizens from 20 African countries including Nigeria from being issued visas, without giving a reason.

15 February 2023 - 08:42 By Anthony Osae-Brown
President Muhammadu Buhari made the request in a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE, according to an emailed statement. The Gulf nation in October banned citizens from 20 African countries including Nigeria from being issued visas, without giving a reason.

Nigeria is ready “to apply necessary sanctions through appropriate judicial process against anyone identified to have committed criminal acts in the UAE,” Buhari said. 

Buhari also requested that Emirates Airlines resume flights to Africa’s most populous nation. Emirates suspended its Nigerian flights last year over difficulties in repatriating its dollar profits. The Nigerian president said he’s directed the central bank to increase dollar allocations to Emirates and other airlines facing similar challenges.

