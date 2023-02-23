Africa

Jill Biden arrives in Namibia on Africa tour

23 February 2023 - 07:08 By Reuters
Namibia's First Lady Monica Geingos escorts U.S. First Lady Jill Biden during a wreath laying ceremony at the Heroes’ Acre, in the capital Windhoek, in Namibia, February 22, 2023.
Namibia's First Lady Monica Geingos escorts U.S. First Lady Jill Biden during a wreath laying ceremony at the Heroes’ Acre, in the capital Windhoek, in Namibia, February 22, 2023.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

US first lady Jill Biden has arrived in Namibia on the first stop on a five-day Africa tour, part of a push by the United States to strengthen its ties on the continent.

Biden landed at the airport in Namibia's capital Windhoek on Wednesday afternoon before heading to Heroes' Acre, a war memorial, with the first lady of Namibia.

Her trip will focus on education, health and empowering youth and women, she said in a statement on social media. After Namibia she will go to Kenya where she will hear from those affected by drought and food insecurity, she said.

The Biden administration is planning a slew of high-level visits to Africa this year in an effort to counter the influence of China and Russia on the continent.

South Africa is currently hosting a joint naval exercise with Russia and China, a move the country says is routine but which has alarmed the United States and other Western partners.

It is Jill Biden's first trip to Africa as first lady.

READ MORE:

Nigeria election: A look at the three main candidates vying for presidency

Nigerians will vote on Saturday in what could be their most credible and close electoral contest since military rule ended nearly a quarter of a ...
News
21 hours ago

Madagascar hit by cyclone Freddy, at least one person killed

Madagascar's government suspended schooling and transport in the path of tropical cyclone Freddy, which made landfall in the southeast of the island ...
News
1 day ago

Nigeria has second-highest number of malnourished children globally

Nigeria faces the risk of a generation of stunted adults as climate change and conflict have resulted in the country having the second-largest number ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘People didn’t get the full context, we were penalised,’ says Airbnb ... South Africa
  2. Zunaid Moti legal adviser 'in witness protection, co-operating with Hawks' News
  3. Zimbabwean exemption permits: SA expulsions will be 'disaster' News
  4. Woman traumatised after Carletonville road rage ‘assault’ South Africa
  5. City Power pulls plug on night shift South Africa

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...