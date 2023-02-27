Africa

Macron says France's Africa military bases to be co-run with Africans

27 February 2023 - 20:15 By Michel Rose and Layli Foroudi
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech to ouline France's revamped strategy for Africa ahead of his visit in Central Africa, at the Elysee Palace in Paris on February 27, 2023.
French President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech to ouline France's revamped strategy for Africa ahead of his visit in Central Africa, at the Elysee Palace in Paris on February 27, 2023.
Image: Stefano Rellandini/Pool via REUTERS

President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France will end its practice of hosting regular military bases in Africa, during a speech ahead of a tour of African countries.

He specified that France would not close its bases but that they would be “Africanised” and turned into “academies” or bases co-run by French and African armies.

“The bases as they exist now are a heritage from the past,” said Macron, who will visit Gabon, Angola, Republic of Congo and Democratic Republic of the Congo from Wednesday.

He added that there would be a notable fall in French military personnel but an increase in an effort to provide training and equipment.

