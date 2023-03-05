Africa

Two International Red Cross workers kidnapped in Mali: ICRC

05 March 2023 - 10:07 By Reuters
Two Red Cross workers have been abducted between the northern cities of Gao and Kidal - long a hotspot for jihadist and militia violence. Stock photo.
Two Red Cross workers have been abducted between the northern cities of Gao and Kidal - long a hotspot for jihadist and militia violence. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ZABELIN

Two workers for the International Committee of the Red Cross have been kidnapped in northern Mali, the ICRC in Mali said on Twitter on Saturday.

It said the abductions took place between the northern cities of Gao and Kidal — long a hotspot for jihadist and militia violence.

“We confirm the kidnapping of two of our colleagues this morning ... We ask for no speculation about the incident so as not to hinder its resolution.”

It did not disclose the names or nationalities of those kidnapped.

Mali has faced instability since 2012, when Islamists hijacked an ethnic Tuareg rebellion in the north. Since then they have spread across West Africa's Sahel, killing thousands and displacing more than 2-million people in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

READ MORE:

French President Macron begins Africa tour in Gabon

Emmanuel Macron landed in Gabon on Wednesday, the first stop of an Africa tour that will also take the French President to Angola, Congo Republic and ...
News
3 days ago

Russia’s Lavrov visits Sudan on diplomatic push in Africa’s Sahel

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov met officials in Sudan on Thursday as part of an African tour seeking to expand Moscow's influence at a time ...
News
3 weeks ago

Failing states make Africa terrorism epicentre, says UNDP

The inability of states to provide basic services and security and create jobs across much of Africa, ranging from the Sahel zone in the west to ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Businessman walks away with suspended sentence after defrauding Eskom of R2.6m South Africa
  2. Sars, ID go after businesswoman allegedly linked to Eskom looting South Africa
  3. Crashed Ferrari owner to be paid R1.8m by insurance company, judge orders News
  4. WATCH | Where did AKA's killers go after his murder? We map the possible paths South Africa
  5. Man makes a living from potholes: Motorists concerned about cars and road safety South Africa

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests