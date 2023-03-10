Africa

Botswana intent on selling more diamonds without De Beers

10 March 2023 - 10:17 By Brian Benza
De Beers says Botswana's government receives more than 80% of returns from Debswana, including taxes and royalties.
De Beers says Botswana's government receives more than 80% of returns from Debswana, including taxes and royalties.
Image: 123RF.COM

Botswana will not drop its demand to sell a bigger share of the diamonds produced by its joint venture with De Beers, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said on Thursday, raising the stakes in talks to renew a sales deal that expires in June.

Botswana and De Beers mine diamonds together under an equally-owned joint venture, Debswana.

Three-quarters of Debswana's production, which was 24-million carats in 2022, is sold to De Beers. The balance is sold to state-owned Okavango Diamond Company(ODC), which was set up under the current 2011 sales deal as Botswana sought to market gems outside the De Beers system.

Botswana supplies 70% of De Beers' rough diamonds.

Last month, Masisi threatened to walk away from talks to renew the sales deal unless Botswana gets a larger share of output from the joint venture. He did not specify the size of the share it sought.

Masisi told reporters on Thursday that Botswana had denied itself the opportunity to sell its own diamonds through the 54 year-old joint venture agreement.

He added that the experience of selling diamonds outside the De Beers system, which sells unpolished, or rough, stones, had shown that Botswana could get more revenue.

“Besides the fact that the diamonds are ours, it doesn’t make sense for us to continue to relegate ourselves to participating in the rough space only. So, it’s only logical that we want more and we are going to get more. But through negotiation," Masisi said.

De Beers was not immediately available to comment.

Last month, a De Beers spokesperson told Reuters the company was confident that the Debswana partnership would continue, adding "the arrangement must make economic and strategic sense for both parties".

De Beers says Botswana's government receives more than 80% of returns from Debswana, including taxes and royalties.

The Anglo American Plc unit, which also has mines in Canada, Namibia and South Africa, sold rough diamonds worth $4.3bn in 2022, a 13% increase over the 2021 sales. ODC's sales were $1.2bn in 2022, up from $963m in 2021.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Botswana puts the squeeze on De Beers

The government of Botswana has suggested that it might dump a 50-year diamond extraction and sale partnership with mining giant DeBeers.
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Botswana warns of dangers in dash for African minerals

African governments must be wary of the risks created by rising global competition for the continent's minerals, Botswana's mines minister said, as ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Patrice Motsepe denies rumours he fathered actress Katlego Danke's child South Africa
  2. WATCH | Mpofu under fire for ‘attacking’ Madonsela’s appearance South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'They tried to cover it up': grandfather of toddler killed at ... South Africa
  4. The 11 demands Saftu wants met before 'national shutdown' South Africa
  5. Popular Durban butchery to close after 'attempt' on owner's life and 'smear ... South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: Alligator breaks through fence like it's nothing
Public enterprises ministry will 'cease to exist' when SOE holding company is ...