WATCH | FIFA launches ‘Football for Schools’ program in Rwanda

15 March 2023 - 09:56 By Reuters

French soccer icon Youri Djorkaeff and FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura launched the ‘Football for Schools’ initiative in Kigali, Rwanda.

