A court in Algeria on Sunday sentenced Ihsane El Kadi, a prominent journalist in the country, to three years in prison and two more years of a suspended sentence, according to judiciary sources.
Ihsane, a vocal critic of the government who was arrested on Dec. 24, has been accused of receiving foreign funding, his lawyers said.
Algerian court sentences journalist to 3 years in prison — source
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
